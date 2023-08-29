TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Dinesh as Executive Chairman

Confirmation

Besides, the company also announced the appointment of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri as additional Independent Directors on its Board

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions said on Tuesday its founder-promoter R Dinesh has been appointed the Executive Chairman of the company's Board.
Dinesh, who was the Executive Vice Chairman of the newly listed TVS Supply Chain Solutions, will take over from S Mahalingam, the company said in a statement.
Mahalingam stepped down as chairman after completing two terms as Independent Director, effective August 29, it said.
Besides, the company also announced the appointment of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri as additional Independent Directors on its Board.
With this appointment, the new board will have five Independent Directors, it said.
At the same time, the company said, S Ravichandran, Non-Executive Director has resigned from the Board of the company to pursue his personal interests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

