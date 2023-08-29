TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Dinesh as Executive Chairman

TVS Supply Chain Solutions said on Tuesday its founder-promoter R Dinesh has been appointed the Executive Chairman of the company's Board.

Dinesh, who was the Executive Vice Chairman of the newly listed TVS Supply Chain Solutions, will take over from S Mahalingam, the company said in a statement.

Mahalingam stepped down as chairman after completing two terms as Independent Director, effective August 29, it said.

Besides, the company also announced the appointment of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri as additional Independent Directors on its Board.

With this appointment, the new board will have five Independent Directors, it said.

At the same time, the company said, S Ravichandran, Non-Executive Director has resigned from the Board of the company to pursue his personal interests.

Also Read Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say TVS Supply Chain Solutions prepares for initial share sale: R Dinesh Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016 TVS Supply Chain chief R Dinesh elected CII president, Rajiv Memani is VP TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.78 times on last day of subscription Puneet Dalmia appointed as MD, CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) after Singhi Shriram Finance's Umesh Revankar takes charge as chairman of FIDC Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra appointed as UIDAI's part-time chairman Citi MD Ravi Kapoor to retire next month; K Balasubramanian to take over P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank