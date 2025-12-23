'While competitive intensity is high, Voltas' position is well protected'

Voltas, a leading brand for ACs, refrigerators and washing machines, expects margins to improve from Q1FY27. Managing director Mukundan Menon, in an interview with Sharleen D’Souza, talks about protecting its turf in a competitive market while increasing the company’s share. Edited excerpts:

How will demand pan out given that all factors except weather are positive, and how will you manage pricing in light of the rupee-driven copper cost increases and goods and services tax (GST)-related savings. Will these offset each other enough to keep prices unchanged?

The big immediate positive is the 10 percentage point GST slab cut from 28