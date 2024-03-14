Zee fund diversion case: Subhash Chandra 'suppressed facts', Sebi tells SAT

In the alleged fund diversion case involving Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday told the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) that Essel group’s chairman emeritus, Subhash Chandra, suppressed material facts.

While Chandra filed an appeal in SAT in late February and made arguments on March 8, he also approached the Bombay High Court for relief in the matter.

He had filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court on March 5, seeking to declare investigations being conducted as ‘illegal and void’ as it was ‘vitiated by bias and conflict of interest’, Sebi counsel Darius Khambata told SAT.

“Far from cooperating, he had actively taken steps to stymie and stop the investigation and not to respond to the summons,” Khambata added.

Sebi had earlier submitted to the tribunal that Chandra was ‘not cooperating’ with the summons issued.

The market regulator is investigating the alleged fund diversion by Chandra and his son Punit Goenka, who is also the managing director and chief executive officer of Zee. Sebi had issued a confirmatory order in the matter in August 2023, barring both of them from holding key positions in four group firms. The tribunal had granted relief to Goenka.

In an earlier hearing, counsel for Chandra said that he did not hold any key position in any firm and was ready to remain so if the Sebi order against him was stayed. He argued that there was no urgency for the order and no allegations had been proved.

“From a fair reading of the summons, it is apparent that Respondent No. 1 (Sebi) has already predetermined the petitioner as guilty at the investigation stage itself, without following due process, principles of natural justice, ongoing investigation is nothing but a sham and a formality,” notes the appeal filed by Chandra in Bombay High Court.

The arguments in the SAT will continue on March 19.