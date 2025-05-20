Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aster DM Q4 PAT up 21% at Rs 106 crore, plans to add over 2,100 beds

Aster DM Healthcare posts robust FY25 with 21% PAT growth and plans to add over 2,100 beds to expand total capacity to approximately 7,300 beds

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Bengaluru-based healthcare major Aster DM Healthcare reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 106 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, ended 31 March, against Rs 87 crore in Q4 FY24, marking a 21 per cent increase. Net revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,000 crore, compared to Rs 978 crore a year earlier.
 
Full-year revenue grew 12 per cent to Rs 4,138 crore, driven by a steady increase in patient volumes, higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), and improved average length of stay (ALOS).
 
For Q4, consolidated operating EBITDA rose 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 193 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 19.3 per cent. 
 
 
Commenting on the performance, Azad Moopen, founder and chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Alongside this robust performance, we continue to scale our operations. We have launched India’s first intraoperative electron radiation therapy (IOeRT) programme and rolled out the Aster Health app across our hospital network. During the year, we added approximately 300 beds, bringing our total capacity to 5,159 beds as of March. For Aster, FY25 has been a transformative year with the announcement of a merger between Aster and Quality Care India Ltd.”
 
Aster DM further plans to add over 2,100 beds, aiming to reach a total capacity of around 7,300 beds.
 
In FY25, the hospital business achieved an operating EBITDA margin of 21.9 per cent, with matured hospitals reporting a margin of 24.3 per cent and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 34 per cent. The Karnataka and Maharashtra clusters reported 28 per cent revenue growth and 48 per cent EBITDA growth. Aster Labs posted 12 per cent revenue growth and achieved a positive EBITDA margin of 8 per cent.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

