Hindalco Q4 net profit up 66.4% to Rs 5,283 crore, revenue rises 16%

Hindalco beats analyst estimates with strong Q4 profit growth driven by lower input costs, higher Novelis sales and robust performance in aluminium and copper

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Beating analysts’ estimates, Hindalco Industries reported a 66.4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,283 crore in the January–March quarter on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, driven by lower input costs and a favourable macroeconomic environment. The Aditya Birla Group company’s consolidated revenue rose by 15.9 per cent to Rs 64,890 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), compared with the same quarter last year.
 
Other income surged by 93.4 per cent to Rs 700 crore in the January–March quarter on a Y-o-Y basis. 
 
 
The company’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) jumped by 35.4 per cent to Rs 9,536 crore for the quarter ended 31 March on a Y-o-Y basis. Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries, said the company is poised to enter a phase of accelerated growth backed by robust resource security in bauxite and coal, and strengthened by strategic investments across aluminium and copper.
 
“Our copper smelter expansion, e-waste recycling and copper value-added products are progressing steadily, while in speciality alumina, we are scaling up with a differentiated, high-value portfolio,” he said.
 
Revenue from Novelis, the company’s US-based subsidiary, increased by 13 per cent to $4.6 billion, driven by higher average aluminium prices, according to its earnings release. “Despite headwinds, Novelis delivered a resilient performance with strong shipments in both the fourth quarter and the full year, led by robust demand for beverage packaging,” said Pai in a statement. 
 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

