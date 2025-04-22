Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / AU Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 504 crore

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 504 crore

NII of the lender grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,094 crore in Q4FY25, while other income grew 41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 761 crore

AU Small Finance Bank

Its net interest margin, a measure of profitability of banks, stood at 5.8 per cent (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of Rs 504 crore in the January–March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from the corresponding period a year ago, aided by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and other income.
 
NII of the lender grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,094 crore in Q4FY25, while other income grew 41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 761 crore.
 
Its net interest margin, a measure of profitability of banks, stood at 5.8 per cent.
 
The lender reported improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 2.28 per cent at the end of Q4FY25, down 3 basis points over the previous quarter. Net NPAs improved to 0.74 per cent during this period.
 
 
Its advances grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.15 trillion, while deposits grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y during this period.
 

More From This Section

hcltech

HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹4,307 crore, revenue up 6.1%

Havells india electronic fans

Havells India Q4 results: Profit up 16% on high demand for air conditioners

Q4, Q4 results

Tata Communications Q4 results: Profit up 15% on data services demand

realty sector, real estate, housing

Anant Raj Q4 results: Profit up 51% at ₹118.64 cr, revenue grows to ₹551 cr

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: HCL Tech, Tata Communications to post results on April 22

Topics : AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Results Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon