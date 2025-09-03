Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Borosil Renewables Q1 FY26 results: Loss widens to ₹203.48 crore

Borosil Renewables Q1 FY26 results: Loss widens to ₹203.48 crore

It had reported a loss of Rs 14.23 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

Borosil Renewables Ltd

| Image: LinkedIn/ Borosil Renewables Ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Borosil Renewables on Wednesday reported its consolidated loss widening to Rs 203.48 crore for the June quarter, impacted by lower income.

It had reported a loss of Rs 14.23 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income declined to Rs 352.86 crore in the first quarter from Rs 374.32 crore a year ago.

Part of the Borosil Group, Borosil Renewables is a leading solar glass manufacturer.

 

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

