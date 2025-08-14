Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 31% to ₹180 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Patanjali Foods Ltd on Thursday reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹180.35 crore in the June quarter due to higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at ₹262.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹8,912.69 crore in the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year from ₹7,202.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the June quarter, there was an increase in other expenses, primarily on account of the spends on advertisements.

"Effective May 31, 2025, basic customs duty on crude palm, sunflower, and soybean oils dropped to 10 per cent. This impacted the edible oil demand in Q1, FY26," the company said.

 

Patanjali Foods is one of the major players in edible oils.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q1 results corporate earnings

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

