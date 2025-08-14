Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ashok Leyland Q1 profit rises 19% on record CV sales, cost control

Ashok Leyland Q1 profit rises 19% on record CV sales, cost control

Ashok Leyland Q1 FY26 profit rose to ₹657.72 crore on record CV volumes, improved market execution and cost discipline, with revenue up 9.5% and exports at an all-time high

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland recorded its highest-ever quarterly CV volumes of 44,238 units in the first quarter. | File Image

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland posted a 19 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 to ₹657.72 crore, compared with ₹550.65 crore in April–June FY25, driven by its highest-ever quarterly commercial vehicle (CV) volumes, effective market execution, and rigorous cost management, the company said on Thursday.   Revenue from operations for the period stood at ₹11,708.54 crore, up 9.5 per cent from ₹10,696.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses rose 9.3 per cent to ₹10,920.53 crore, against ₹9,994.97 crore a year earlier.   The board on Thursday approved investments of around ₹300 crore in its e-Mobility as a Service (EMaaS) subsidiary Ohm Global Mobility, and another ₹5.7 crore in the bus body and coach-building arm Vishwa Buses and Coaches (VBCL).   “Ashok Leyland has delivered a robust Q1 performance, exceeding expectations through effective market execution while maintaining rigorous cost management. For the tenth quarter in a row, we have registered double-digit EBITDA margin,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairperson, Ashok Leyland. EBITDA for Q1 FY26 was ₹970 crore, with a margin of 11.1 per cent, compared with ₹911 crore and 10.6 per cent in Q1 FY25. The company remained cash positive at the end of Q1 FY26 at ₹821 crore. “Our electric mobility subsidiary, Switch Mobility, continues to gain good traction and has achieved positive EBITDA. We are redoubling our efforts in the international markets and Defence business. Reinforcing our product superiority and strong customer orientation, we are sharpening our focus to play a pivotal role in our industry,” he added.   Ashok Leyland recorded its highest-ever quarterly CV volumes of 44,238 units in the first quarter. The domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) industry remained largely flat on the high base of last year’s Q1. Ashok Leyland’s MHCV truck volumes (excluding Defence) grew 2 per cent, with its year-on-year market share rising from 28.9 per cent to 30.7 per cent. MHCV bus total industry volume (excluding EVs) grew 5 per cent, with Ashok Leyland maintaining its domestic market leadership in MHCV buses.   “We are happy to report simultaneous increases in market share and operating margins. This reinforces our strategy to deliver profitable growth through superior products and best-in-class customer service. Our focus on growing our non-CV portfolio is also helping us deliver record performances in many quarters in a row. Our priority remains achieving mid-teen EBITDA margins in the medium term, while advancing our commitment to future-ready technologies,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland.   Light commercial vehicle (LCV) domestic Q1 volume at 15,566 units was the highest ever for the quarter. Export volume grew 29 per cent year-on-year to 3,011 units. “We don’t have any impact as a result of this tariff. Exports in Q1 were at an all-time high mainly due to West Asia, SAARC, and Africa. This year, we could achieve the highest sales in the export market,” Hinduja added. 
 
 

Also Read

Ganesh Mani, chief operating officer of Ashok Leyland, will take additional charge as the chief executive officer of Switch Automotive Mobility (Switch India) with effect from September 1.

Ganesh Mani to take charge as Switch India CEO, effective September 1

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland sees single-digit growth in medium, heavy vehicle segment

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland records 5% rise in sales of trucks, buses, LCVs in May 2025

Ashok Leyland EV subsidiary, Switch Mobility UK, Switch UK Sherburn facility, Switch Mobility manufacturing halt, Switch Mobility UK market, Ashok Leyland EV strategy, Switch UK employee consultation, UK electric vehicle market, commercial EV demand

Demand and margin gains to power M&CV company Ashok Leyland's stockpremium

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland shares trade range-bound post Q4 results, declares 1:1 bonus

 
 

More From This Section

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 31% to ₹180 crore

q1 results, company quarter 1

Hindustan Copper Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 18% to ₹134 crore

q1 results, company quarter 1

Indian Oil Q1 profit doubles to ₹5,689 cr on stronger refining margins

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma Q1FY26 profit slumps 86% to ₹47 cr, revenue down 5%

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% on stronger toll revenues

Topics : Company Results Ashok Leyland Auto Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon