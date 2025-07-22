Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY26 result: Profit declines 12% due to subdued demand

Total expenses stood at ₹1,020.05 crore, marginally lower than ₹1,030.86 crore a year ago but up from ₹1,003.95 crore in the previous quarter

Colgate's revenue from operations fell 4.4 per cent to ₹1,420.64 crore from ₹1,485.76 crore in Q1 FY25. Photo: Reuters

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹320.62 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), down from ₹363.98 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, profit also declined from ₹355 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations fell 4.4 per cent to ₹1,420.64 crore from ₹1,485.76 crore in Q1 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell 2.16 per cent from ₹1,452.02 in Q4 FY25.
 
Total expenses stood at ₹1,020.05 crore, marginally lower than ₹1,030.86 crore in Q1 FY25, but up from ₹1,003.95 crore in the last quarter.
 
 
The company attributed the decline in growth to "subdued urban demand and elevated competition intensity". 
 
“The current quarter performance is also influenced by cycling a high base from the previous year; Net Sales grew at 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the base year same period (Q1 FY23-Q1 FY25)... We have made good strides in category premiumisation, with our premium portfolio delivering strong revenue growth. We also prioritised brand investment, leveraging our healthy profit margins. We expect to navigate the current challenges and anticipate a gradual recovery in the back half of the year,” said Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & chief executive officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India).
 
Shares of Colgate were trading at ₹2,390 apiece at 2.13 pm on the BSE on Tuesday.
 

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 results highlight

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹1420.64 crore
  • Profit: ₹320.62 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹11.79 (basic and diluted)
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

