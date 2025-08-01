Godrej Properties Q1 results: Net profit surges 15% to ₹598 crore

Godrej Properties Ltd has reported a 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹598.40 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.
Its net profit stood at ₹518.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income, however, fell to ₹1,620.34 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal against ₹1,699.48 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
During the 2025-26 fiscal, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties posted a net profit of ₹1,389.23 crore on a total income of ₹6,967.05 crore.
The company is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
