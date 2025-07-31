Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit stays flat as exports rise 37% amid domestic slump

Carmaker posts Rs 3,792 crore profit in Q1 FY26 as exports to Japan and others rise 37%, softening the impact of a 4.5% domestic sales decline

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, posted a marginal 0.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,792.4 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26, compared to Rs 3,759.7 crore a year earlier. A continued slump in small car sales and weak urban demand impacted domestic sales, but this was offset by a 37 per cent surge in exports.  Total income for the April–June quarter rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 40,493 crore from Rs 36,840 crore. Total vehicle sales stood at 527,861 units during the quarter, with domestic sales contributing 430,889 units and exports accounting for 96,972 units. 

Export performance outpaces industry trend

“The decline in domestic sales of around 4.5 per cent versus last year was compensated by a robust 37.4 per cent increase in exports, resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent for the quarter,” said Rahul Bharti, senior executive director, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki India.  While overall industry exports declined by 2.1 per cent, Maruti Suzuki’s strong international performance—particularly in Japan—boosted the sector to a 13 per cent growth for the quarter. The company’s export share rose to 47 per cent of total industry exports. Models like the Jimny and Fronx became popular overseas, especially in Japan, now the company’s second-largest export market.  “We are exporting to around 100 countries now. A lot of efforts have gone in over the last decade at a structural level for building exports. We have improvised our network in quantity and quality. We have launched more products. We have carried examples of success from Indian markets to these areas,” Bharti said. 

SUVs and EVs on the horizon

The company is planning to launch two new SUVs in the current fiscal year. While details were not confirmed, reports suggest one of the launches will be the e-Vitara—Maruti’s entry into the electric vehicle segment—along with a possible seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara.  On the issue of rare earth import dependency, especially from China, Bharti acknowledged the challenge but stated that the company’s engineering teams are working on mitigation strategies. “ICE vehicles also need [rare earths], but in a lesser quantity,” he noted. 

Awaiting clarity on CAFE norms

Regarding the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, Bharti said a government decision is expected within a month or two, which would provide clarity on powertrain planning from April 1, 2027.  Despite subdued Q1 results, the company remains optimistic about the second and third quarters. “The industry was expecting 1–2 per cent growth. The first quarter has not been up to the mark, while Q2 has some positives like the monsoon, rural demand, and festive season. We are looking at Q2 and Q3 festive season with optimism,” Bharti said.
 

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Q1 results Export Car sales

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

