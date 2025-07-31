Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit stays flat as exports rise 37% amid domestic slump

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, posted a marginal 0.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,792.4 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26, compared to Rs 3,759.7 crore a year earlier. A continued slump in small car sales and weak urban demand impacted domestic sales, but this was offset by a 37 per cent surge in exports. Total income for the April–June quarter rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 40,493 crore from Rs 36,840 crore. Total vehicle sales stood at 527,861 units during the quarter, with domestic sales contributing 430,889 units and exports accounting for 96,972 units.