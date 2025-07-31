Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Coal India Q1 results: PAT dips over 20% to ₹8,734, income falls by 4.9%

Coal India Q1 results: PAT dips over 20% to ₹8,734, income falls by 4.9%

The country's largest coal-producing company had clocked a net profit of Rs 10,943.55 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

In the first quarter, Coal India has reported a total income of Rs 37,458.05 crore, down from Rs 39,388.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India on Thursday posted an over 20 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734.17 crore in the June quarter, mainly impacted by lower sales.

The country's largest coal-producing company had clocked a net profit of Rs 10,943.55 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

In the first quarter, Coal India has reported a total income of Rs 37,458.05 crore, down from Rs 39,388.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As per the company filing, its sales fell to Rs 31,880.43 crore from Rs 33,170.13 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25.

Its expenses inched up to Rs 25,893.12 crore against Rs 25,326.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

The company's Board of Directors declared the first interim dividend for the FY26 at Rs 5.50 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on the date.

The company has fixed Wednesday, 6th August 2025, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of dividend on equity shares for the FY26, and payment of dividend shall be made by August 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy Q1 FY26 result: Loss widens to ₹1,197 crore as expenses jump 60%

Burger king

Burger King India narrows Q1 loss as discounts draw budget customers

Emami

Emami Q1 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹164 cr on operational efficiency

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor logs 32% rise in Q1 net profit on highest-ever quarterly sales

Thermax logo

Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control

Topics : Company Results Coal India Limited Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon