Growth woes seem to be priced in, analysts see upside in Trent stock

Westside opened 17 net new stores, while Zudio opened 48. Performance was impacted by the GST transition and an early festive season. Costs came down with automation-led productivity gains as RFID was rolled out.

In total, Trent has 1,164 stores across fashion and lifestyle, and falling SSG may, to some extent, also be due to cannibalisation. Store additions for Westside have outrun guidance of an annual target of 14–18 stores, with 30 net new stores added in 9M FY26, taking the total to 278 stores. Zudio added 89 stores in 9M FY26, for a count of 854 stores (including four in the UAE). Much of the expansion was in smaller towns and micro-markets. Management says it prefers the company-operated model. Store additions usually accelerate in the fourth quarter (Q4), and this is monitorable.

Standalone revenue grew 16 per cent year on year to ₹5,260 crore on a high base (37 per cent year-on-year growth in Q3 FY25). LFL growth for fashion was marginally negative due to the early festive period. Management feels sentiment is improving. Emerging categories such as BPC (beauty and personal care), innerwear, and footwear are growing fast, contributing 21 per cent of revenue. Online revenue grew 38 per cent year on year to contribute 6 per cent of Westside sales.

Gross margin expanded 29 basis points year on year, and EBITDA margin expansion of 194 basis points was much higher owing to operating leverage. Investments in automation and technology, such as pan-network RFID deployment, improved the supply chain and productivity, enabling manpower optimisation. Other income grew 172 per cent year on year to ₹153 crore, leading to PAT growth of 40 per cent year on year. Other income growth was probably due to proceeds from Zara India share buybacks.

Growth deceleration is apparent, given 16 per cent year-on-year growth versus 39 per cent year-on-year area addition, reflecting the festive shift, subdued sentiment, and lower productivity of new stores. Revenue per square foot declined 18 per cent year on year. Manpower cost efficiencies have now mostly been realised, and cost optimisation from here on would depend on investments in technology, logistics, and warehousing.

Star continued to struggle, with modest revenue growth of 1 per cent year on year, as some stores were closed for upgrades. Management acknowledged slow store additions in the category and is looking to accelerate this.

Trent’s LFL growth for fashion was marginally negative in Q3 FY26, while gross profit grew 17 per cent year on year to ₹2,370 crore, with gross margin at 45 per cent. Standalone pre-Ind AS EBITDA grew 23 per cent year on year to ₹822 crore (a similar 23 per cent year-on-year growth in 9M), with pre-Ind AS EBITDA margin of 15.6 per cent (up 90 basis points year on year). Reported EBITDA grew 28 per cent year on year to ₹1,070 crore, with reported EBITDA margins up 194 basis points year on year to 20.4 per cent. Depreciation was up 48 per cent year on year, and finance costs rose 17 per cent year on year. The company assumed a ₹25.8 crore provision towards the new labour code. Adjusted for this, PAT grew 42 per cent year on year to ₹670 crore. Note that other income may not be replicable.

Consolidated revenue grew 15 per cent year on year to ₹5,350 crore, and reported EBITDA grew 28 per cent year on year to ₹1,080 crore, with a 310-basis-point year-on-year margin improvement to 20.2 per cent. Operating (pre-Ind AS) EBITDA grew 20 per cent year on year to ₹840 crore, with margin up 70 basis points year on year to 15.7 per cent. Adjusted PAT was ₹530 crore, up 7 per cent year on year, with higher EBITDA offset by high depreciation and finance costs.

Trent expects GST rationalisation benefits to flow through in the medium term. The company is facing some supply-chain-related challenges due to geopolitical disturbances. The strategy is to grow revenue share through increased density in key markets. Competitive intensity is high.

Margins may be sustained but are unlikely to improve much, if at all. Revenue growth acceleration will be key to valuation upgrades. The stock has corrected 30 per cent in the last 12 months but rose on the results. Analysts seem to be bullish.