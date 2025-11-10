Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRB Infra reports 9% rise in toll revenue to Rs 682 cr in October

IRB Infra reports 9% rise in toll revenue to Rs 682 cr in October

IRB Infrastructure on Monday posted a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 682 crore in October 2025.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 624 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Revenue includes toll collection from two of its sponsored InvITs, i.e., IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), IRB Infra said.

Of its 22 BOT and ToT assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 150.5 crore to the total revenue collection in October, up from Rs 142.6 crore contribution in October 2024.

 

With Rs 73.8 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in October 2025, up from 67 crore last year.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 73 crore in October 2025 from Rs 66.2 crore in October 2024, it said.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of IRB Infra said, "After a strong performance in the first half of FY26, the third quarter has also commenced on a positive trajectory. October 2025 witnessed robust toll revenue growth across all our assets under IRB Infra and our two sponsored InvITs, despite the impact of an extended monsoon. With the extended monsoon season now behind us, we expect the momentum in traffic growth to continue in the coming months."  IRB is India's first multi-national integrated transport infrastructure player in the highways segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

