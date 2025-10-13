Monday, October 13, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Just Dial Q2 FY26 results: Net profit declines 22% to ₹119 crore

Just Dial Q2 FY26 results: Net profit declines 22% to ₹119 crore

Just Dial Ltd, a leading local search engine, on Monday reported a 22.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 119.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

It had a net profit of Rs 154.07 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a late-night regulatory filing from Just Dial.

The company is now controlled by Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL.

Just Dial's net revenue from operations rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 303.07 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 284.83 crore a year ago.

 

"In the second quarter, its "total traffic (Unique Visitors) stood at 197.7 million, down 0.2 per cent year-on-year and up 2.3 per cent QoQ," said Just Dial in its earnings statement.

Just Dial's 87.3 per cent traffic originated on Mobile platforms, 10 per cent on desktop/PC and 2.7 per cent on our voice platform. Mobile traffic witnessed 2.1 per cent year-on-year growth.

While its "total active listings stood at 51.2 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 10.8 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent QoQ".

Just Dial's total expenses increased 5.75 per cent to Rs 229.36 crore in the September quarter.

However, its total income, which includes other income, fell 5.53 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 376.37 crore.

"Other Income stood at Rs 73.3 crores, down 35.5 per cent YoY and 42.4 per cent QoQ, due to an increase in bond yields during the quarter," it said.

Its Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit said Q2 FY26 has been a measured quarter built on consistency and disciplined execution.

"Our focus, as mentioned last quarter, remains on strengthening our technology, process and talent foundations that would help us unlock our next phase of growth. We continue to invest in R&D to identify opportunities where AI and emerging technologies can be leveraged to drive operational efficiency and improve user experience. We are identifying new growth areas that can be nurtured by leveraging Justdial's existing strengths," he said.

Shares of Just Dial Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 859.65 on BSE, up 3.22 per cent from the previous close.

Oct 13 2025

