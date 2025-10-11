Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avenue Supermarts net profit increased 4% in Q2FY26 to Rs 684.85crore

Avenue Supermarts net profit increased 4% in Q2FY26 to Rs 684.85crore

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the quarter stood at Rs 1,214 crore, as compared to Rs 1,094 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 3.9 per cent in the July-September period of the financial year 2025-26 to Rs 684.85crore. 
 
The company, which runs DMart chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, saw a 15.4 per cent rise in revenue from operations at Rs 16,676.30 crore in the quarter. 
 
The modern trade retailer said that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the quarter stood at Rs 1,214 crore, as compared to Rs 1,094 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. Its Ebitda margin stood at 7.3 per cent in Q2FY26 as compared to 7.6 per cent in Q2FY25.
 
 
Anshul Asawa, chief executive officer-designate at Avenue Supermarts, who took charge of all operational aspects of the DMart Retail Store (brick & mortar) business during the quarter, said in its results release, “Two years and older DMart stores grew by 6.8 per cent during Q2FY26 as compared to Q2FY25. Following the government’s recent announcement on GST reforms, we passed on the benefit of reduced GST rates to all our customers, wherever applicable. We opened 8 new stores during the quarter. Our total stores stand at 432 as on September 30.”  
 
Vikram Dasu, whole time director and CEO, Avenue E-Commerce, on the performance of the E-Commerce (DMart Ready) business, said, “We added 10 new fulfilment centres in our existing markets and continued to invest and deepen our presence in the large metro cities. We ceased operations in five cities (Amritsar, Belgavi, Bhilai, Chandigarh and Ghaziabad) during the quarter. We are now present across 19 cities in India.”
 
On Friday, Avenue Supermarts share price closed 0.5 per cent higher at Rs 4,328 per piece on NSE.

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

