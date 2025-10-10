Q2 results today: Elecon, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable, 14 others on Oct 10

Elecon Engineering Company, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Yash Highvoltage, and GK Energy are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include AAA Technologies, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Antariksh Industries, Bizotic Commercial, Evoq Remedies, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Intense Technologies, Oswal Overseas, Priya Ltd, Pro Fin Capital Services, Sayaji Hotels (Pune), and Vivid Mercantile.
TCS Q2 result highlights
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported Q2FY26 revenue of ₹65,799 crore, up 2.4 per cent year-on-year and 3.7 per cent sequentially, surpassing Bloomberg estimates of ₹65,267 crore.
Net profit rose 1.4 per cent to ₹12,075 crore, slightly below the projected ₹12,559 crore. Growth was driven by international business and strong demand in the banking and financial services sector, with management expecting FY26 international revenue to outpace last year.
Tata Elxsi net profit falls 32.5 per cent
Tata Elxsi reported a 32.5 per cent year-on-year decline in Q2FY26 net profit to ₹154.81 crore, though sequentially profit rose 7.2 per cent from ₹144.37 crore. Revenue dropped to ₹918.1 crore from ₹955.09 crore in Q2FY25.
Market overview for October 10
Domestic benchmarks are expected to open lower on Friday amid weak global cues. At 8:00 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 20 points at 25,253.50.
Overnight, US stocks paused after recent record highs as investors, with little fresh data amid the government shutdown, consolidated ahead of earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.28 per cent, Nasdaq slipped 0.08 per cent, and the Dow dropped 0.52 per cent.
In Asia, most markets followed Wall Street lower, with China’s CSI 300 down 1.08 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.85 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 0.63 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.81 per cent after reopening from holidays.
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 10
- AAA Technologies Ltd
- Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd
- Antariksh Industries Ltd
- Bizotic Commercial Ltd
- Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
- Evoq Remedies Ltd
- GK Energy Ltd
- Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
- Intense Technologies Ltd
- Oswal Overseas Ltd
- Priya Ltd
- Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd
- Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd
- Vivid Mercantile Ltd
- Indosolar
- Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
- Yash Highvoltage Ltd
