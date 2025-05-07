Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MRF Q4 results: Profit jumps 29% to ₹512 cr, revenue up 11% to ₹7,075 cr

MRF Q4 results: Profit jumps 29% to ₹512 cr, revenue up 11% to ₹7,075 cr

Tyre maker MRF reported 29.29 per cent YoY profit growth in Q4FY25 while FY25 net profit fell due to rising input costs; revenue rose 11.8 per cent for the full year

The launch of several new SKUs (stock keeping units) across product categories—including passenger, motorcycle, truck, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and off-the-road (OTR)—contributed to growth momentum during the year

Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Tyre maker MRF on Wednesday posted a 29.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024–25 (FY25), while its consolidated revenue from operations grew by 11.43 per cent during the period. The consolidated PAT in Q4FY25 stood at Rs 512 crore, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 7,074.82 crore.
 
For FY25, MRF’s net profit declined by 10.18 per cent, falling to Rs 1,869.2 crore compared to Rs 2,081.2 crore in FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 11.8 per cent, reaching Rs 28,153.18 crore, up from Rs 25,169.21 crore in FY24.
 
 
The decline in net profit for the year was attributed to increased input costs, which the company sought to mitigate through price hikes over the year.
 
Sequentially, revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.6 per cent, while PAT jumped by 62.3 per cent.
 
The company’s consolidated exports for FY25 registered 23 per cent growth, reaching Rs 2,321 crore, up from Rs 1,887 crore in the previous year. During the financial year, all three key market segments—replacement, institutional, and export—recorded growth.

The fourth quarter recorded overall growth across the original equipment, export, and replacement segments, the company stated. Beyond conventional ICE vehicles, the company maintained its presence in the electric vehicle segment, supplying tyres to major OEMs across commercial, passenger, and two- and three-wheeler categories.
 
The launch of several new SKUs (stock keeping units) across product categories—including passenger, motorcycle, truck, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and off-the-road (OTR)—contributed to growth momentum during the year.
 
Raw material costs saw a slight decline in the fourth quarter compared to the third. However, this benefit was partially offset by the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar. MRF implemented price hikes during the year, which helped mitigate the impact of rising input costs to some extent.
 
The results were announced during market hours on Wednesday. MRF’s share price rose by 4.23 per cent, reaching Rs 1,40,670.75 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

