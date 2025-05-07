Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Chemicals Q4 results: Net loss of ₹67 cr, income dips at ₹3,589 cr

Tata Chemicals Q4 results: Net loss of ₹67 cr, income dips at ₹3,589 cr

Total income fell marginally to Rs 3,551 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 3,589 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing

Tata Chemicals

During 2024-25, the company's profit after tax (before exceptional items and NCI) from continuing operations stood at Rs 479 crore. | Source: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Chemicals Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss from continuing operations at Rs 67 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net loss stood at Rs 818 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell marginally to Rs 3,551 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 3,589 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit declined to Rs 354 crore from Rs 449 crore in the preceding year. Total income also declined to Rs 15,112 crore last fiscal from Rs 15,707 crore in 2023-24.

 

Commenting on the results, R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said, "Market conditions remain challenging even as India continues to grow while China, US and Western Europe are witnessing slight declines due to reduced demand for flat and container glass.

Also Read

chemicals

Navin Fluorine, SRF, GFL, UPL tumble upto 6.5%: Top reasons behind the fall

chemicals

Tata Chemicals hits 52-week low on Q3 loss, weak margin; analysts cautious

Q3 result

Tata Chemicals Q3 results: Loss at Rs 53 crore, revenue declines 3.8%

chemicals

Tata Chemicals, GHCL spurt up to 7%; why are chemical stocks gaining today?

Tata, Tata Group

Tata Group stocks zoom up to 12% on reports of Tata Capital's Rs 15K-cr IPO

In other regions, Asia (excluding China and India) and Americas (excluding USA) demand is robust, while slight decline is observed in demand of Africa, he added.

"Though demand-supply balance softens, tariff uncertainties will continue to weigh on market, medium- and long-term outlook remains positive driven by sustainability trends," Mukundan said.

The company's overall performance is lower compared to Q4FY24, mainly due to pricing pressure in all geographies, he said.

Tata Chemical said its loss after tax (before exceptional items and NCI) from continuing operations at Rs 12 crore during January-March quarter compared to Rs 145 crore in the year-ago period.

"Soda Ash unit in Lostock, UK ceased its operations from early February 2025, resulting in an additional exceptional charge of Rs 55 crore," it said.

During 2024-25, the company's profit after tax (before exceptional items and NCI) from continuing operations stood at Rs 479 crore.

"Exceptional charge of Rs 125 crore consisting of estimated expenses related to employee termination benefits, decommissioning of plant and machinery, and other closure-related incidental expenses, in relation to cessation of Soda ash production at the Lostock plant in Northwich, UK," it added.

A part of over USD 165 billion Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Limited, is a leading supplier to glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong presence in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Hudco Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 728 cr, revenue up 38%

HUDCO

HUDCO Q4 results: Net profit up 3.93% to ₹728 cr; NII jumps 26.3%

Dabur

Dabur Q4 result: Net profit falls 8% to ₹320 crore, dividend announced

KFC, Devyani International

KFC operator Sapphire Foods Q4 profit remains flat, revenue up 13%

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB Q4 result: Net profit rises 50% to ₹4,642.9 crore, revenue up by 13%

Topics : Company Results Tata Chemicals Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon