Dabur Q4 result: Net profit falls 8% to ₹320 crore, dividend announced

Dabur Q4 result: Net profit falls 8% to ₹320 crore, dividend announced

FMCG major Dabur on Wednesday reported its consolidated net profit of ₹320.13 crore for Q4 FY25. This marks an 8.31 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG major Dabur on Wednesday reported its consolidated net profit of ₹320.13 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This marks an 8.31 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis. 
It posted revenue from operations at ₹2,830.14 crore, marginally higher than ₹2,814.64 crore recorded during the fourth quarter of previous financial year. Revenue for the full year stood at ₹12,563 crore, up from ₹12,404 crore a year earlier.
  The board recommended a final dividend of 525 per cent, taking the total dividend for 2024-25 to 800 per cent. "In line with our payout policy, the board has proposed a dividend of ₹5.25 per share, aggregating to Rs 1 ,417.86 crore," Dabur India Ltd Group Director PD Narang said.    (This report is being updated)

Topics : Dabur Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

