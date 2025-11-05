Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / P&G Health Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to Rs 89 crore, sales up 3%

P&G Health Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to Rs 89 crore, sales up 3%

The healthcare arm of Procter & Gamble reports steady second-quarter growth driven by brand strength, new product launches, and supply chain gains

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

The company said sales in the quarter ended September were supported by strong brand fundamentals and positive consumer response to new innovations. Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Procter & Gamble Health (P&G Health) saw its net profit rise 8 per cent in the July–September quarter to Rs 89 crore, while sales increased 3 per cent to Rs 319 crore.
 
The company said sales in the quarter ended September were supported by strong brand fundamentals and positive consumer response to new innovations.
 
Balanced growth across top and bottom line
 
Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India, said in a statement:
 
“We are pleased with the sustained growth momentum after a strong start to FY2025–26, with balanced growth across both top line and bottom line for the second consecutive quarter.”
 

Also Read

P&G

P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

P&G Health appoints Shashank Srowthy as new CFO effective October 1

q1 results, company quarter 1

Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q1 net profit more than doubles to ₹192 crore

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

P&G Hygiene Q1 results: Profit up two-fold to ₹192 cr, revenue at ₹937 cr

Shailesh Jejurikar (left) with his mother Veena Jejurikar (center) and Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO, auto and farm sectors, M&M | Source: Jejurikar family

Shailesh Jejurikar becomes first Indian to lead 187-year-old P&G

 
Innovation and consumer engagement drive momentum
 
He added: “This is driven by strategic efforts across the value chain, including a strategic consumer communication initiative on Evion and Seven Seas, and the introduction of new products like the Livogen Iron Gummies and Neurobion Nerve Pain Relief Cream, among others.
 
Further, we continue to strengthen our supply chain capabilities, ensuring we address the evolving needs of our consumers, customers, and healthcare professionals through superior brand building, go-to-market initiatives, and innovations backed by science.”
 

More From This Section

CSB BAnk

CSB Bank Q2 profit rises 16% to Rs 160 crore on strong income growth

Embassy Reit delivers returns of more than 20% since market debut

Embassy REIT profit drops 84% in Q2FY26 even as revenue rises 13%

Honeywell

Honeywell Automation India Q2 Profit up 3.8% on stronger industrial demand

Orient Green Power Company

Orient Green Q2 results: PAT jumps 22% to Rs 80.9 cr, revenue up 9%

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 2.5% to ₹3,118 crore on India, EM growth

Topics : Company Results P&G Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon