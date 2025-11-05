Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Honeywell Automation India Q2 Profit up 3.8% on stronger industrial demand

Honeywell Automation India Q2 Profit up 3.8% on stronger industrial demand

India's industrial output hit a four-month high in July, rising 4.3% year-on-year, and it rose 4.1% and 4% in August and September, respectively

Honeywell

Honeywell Automation, which provides smart building systems and clean-tech solutions, benefited from increased demand for automation. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) -Engineering firm Honeywell Automation India reported rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by improved industrial activity and execution of existing orders.

Profit at the Indian arm of US conglomerate Honeywell International rose 3.8% year-on-year to 1.20 billion rupees ($13.7 million) in the quarter ended September 30.

Honeywell Automation, which provides smart building systems and clean-tech solutions, benefited from increased demand for automation.

India's industrial output hit a four-month high in July, rising 4.3% year-on-year, and it rose 4.1% and 4% in August and September, respectively.

Honeywell also benefited from executing existing orders, while incentives for clean energy and a drive for industrial modernization boosted new order volumes.

 

Also Read

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp unveils micro electric four-wheeler under VIDA Novus range

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India-EU trade pact talks progressing; steel, auto issues need resolution

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

No plan for demerger of auto and tractor businesses, says Mahindra

Volkswagen, Skoda

Skoda Auto India plans electric car launch by 2027-28 with local suppliers

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹15,000 aid for auto, cab drivers

Revenue from operations rose 12.3% to 11.49 billion rupees.

The company does not provide a breakdown of its revenue distribution.

Honeywell International had reported a 31.4% rise in September-quarter net income to $1.86 billion, on October 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Orient Green Power Company

Orient Green Q2 results: PAT jumps 22% to Rs 80.9 cr, revenue up 9%

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 2.5% to ₹3,118 crore on India, EM growth

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

TeamLease Q2 results: PAT up 12%, sees higher demand for staffing services

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML Q2 results: Net profit declines 6% to ₹48 cr on lower income

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q2 results today: Britannia, Inox, Zydus Wellness among 118 firms

Topics : Company News Auto Q2 results Honeywell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon