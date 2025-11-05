Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 2.5% to ₹3,118 crore on India, EM growth

Sun Pharma's Q2FY26 profit rose to Rs 3,118 crore as India, emerging markets, and rest of world drove growth; US revenues fell 4.1% despite strong gains in innovative medicines

Sun Pharma continues to be India’s largest pharmaceutical company, with its market share rising from 8 per cent to 8.3 per cent (Photo: Reuters)

Sohini Das Mumbai
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s largest formulation company by market share and a leading exporter to the US, posted an 8.93 per cent growth in Q2 revenues to Rs 14,478 crore, while net profit rose 2.56 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,118 crore. The growth was driven by strong performance in India, emerging markets, and rest of the world (ROW) markets, while the US business declined 4.1 per cent.
 
The results beat Bloomberg consensus estimates, which had forecast revenues of Rs 14,244 crore and adjusted net income of Rs 2,881 crore. The stock closed marginally lower, likely due to concerns around the US business performance.
 
 
How did Sun Pharma’s business segments perform? 
Global innovative medicines (earlier called specialty medicines) sales stood at $333 million, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 20.2 per cent of total sales. For the first half of FY26, these sales reached $644 million, up 16.6 per cent.
 
During the quarter, Sun Pharma launched Leqselvi in the US for the treatment of severe alopecia areata and said it received encouraging response from prescribers and patients.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 14.9 per cent to Rs 4,527 crore, with a margin of 31.3 per cent. R&D investment stood at 5.4 per cent of sales, or around Rs 782 crore. On a sequential basis, revenues rose 4.53 per cent, while net profit jumped 36.83 per cent.
 
What drove growth in India and other markets? 
“India, emerging markets, and rest of world led our growth for the period. US sales of innovative medicines have surpassed generics for the first time during the quarter,” said Kirti Ganorkar, managing director, Sun Pharma.
 
India formulations sales were Rs 4,734.8 crore, up 11 per cent, accounting for 32.9 per cent of consolidated sales for the quarter. For the first half, sales grew 12.4 per cent to Rs 9,455 crore.
 
Formulation sales in the US were $496 million, registering a decline of 4.1 per cent. The company said the drop in the generics business was offset by gains in innovative medicines. US sales accounted for around 30.1 per cent of consolidated sales, while H1 sales were $968 million.
 
Emerging markets (EM) formulation sales were $325 million for Q2FY26, up 10.9 per cent, accounting for 19.7 per cent of total sales. ROW market formulation sales were $234 million, up 17.7 per cent, contributing 14.2 per cent of total consolidated sales.
 
What is Sun Pharma’s market position and outlook? 
Sun Pharma continues to be India’s largest pharmaceutical company, with its market share rising from 8 per cent to 8.3 per cent, according to the Pharmarack MAT September 2025 report. The company launched nine new products during the quarter and 15 year to date.
 
For H1FY26, total sales grew 9.3 per cent, while adjusted net profit (excluding exceptional items) rose 4.1 per cent. Global innovative medicines accounted for $644 million, or 19.8 per cent of first-half sales.
 
The company said it remains focused on driving growth in innovative medicines while maintaining leadership across key geographies and therapeutic areas.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

