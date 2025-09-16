P&G Health appoints Shashank Srowthy as new CFO effective October 1

Procter & Gamble Health has announced the appointment of Shashank Srowthy as the company’s chief financial officer, effective October 1, the company said in a release.
Srowthy will take over from Lokesh Chandak, who is moving to a new assignment as senior director – finance and accounting, feminine care, P&G Asia, Middle East and Africa.
He has over 14 years of experience in finance roles at P&G. Srowthy joined the company in 2011 in India and has since worked across multiple roles and geographies, delivering results for several P&G businesses in India, Dubai, and Singapore. He is currently director – finance, haircare, P&G Asia, Middle East and Africa.
Srowthy said in the release: “I am thrilled and deeply humbled to kick-start the next phase of my journey with P&G and return to India. This role is a phenomenal opportunity for me to work with various stakeholders towards providing superior healthcare solutions to our consumers and patients. These are exciting times, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G Health in India, together with our people who are the backbone of this organisation.”