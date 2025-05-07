PNB Q4 result: Net profit rises 50% to ₹4,642.9 crore, revenue up by 13%

Punjab National Bank on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,642.9 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks approximately 50 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3100.9 crore.
Meanwhile, the public sector undertaking's (PSU) total income rose by 13.1 per cent to ₹37,299 crore from ₹32,976.5 crore in Q4 FY24.
The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of ₹2.90 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.
Shares of PNB were down 0.21 per cent at ₹94.35 apiece at 3.05 pm on the BSE on Wednesday following the release of the company's fourth quarter results.