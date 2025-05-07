Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNB Q4 result: Net profit rises 50% to ₹4,642.9 crore, revenue up by 13%

PNB Q4 result: Net profit rises 50% to ₹4,642.9 crore, revenue up by 13%

Punjab National Bank Q4 FY25 result: The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of ₹2.90 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25

The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of ₹2.90 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Punjab National Bank on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,642.9 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks approximately 50 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3100.9 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, the public sector undertaking's (PSU) total income rose by 13.1 per cent to ₹37,299 crore from ₹32,976.5 crore in Q4 FY24. 
 
Shares of PNB were down 0.21 per cent at ₹94.35 apiece at 3.05 pm on the BSE on Wednesday following the release of the company's fourth quarter results.
 
 

Topics : Q4 Results PNB Punjab National Bank BS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

