Prestige Estates Q2 results: Net profit surges 95% to ₹457.4 crore

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said the company has achieved steady financial and operational performance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a 95 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 457.4 crore for the latest September quarter on higher income and lower expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 234.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,697.8 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 2,423.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said the company has achieved steady financial and operational performance.

"The first half of FY26 has been particularly encouraging, with robust sales momentum and strong cash flows underscoring the enduring trust that homebuyers and investors place in the Prestige brand. Our focus remains on timely delivery, prudent capital allocation, and expanding our footprint across key growth markets," he said.

 

With a healthy launch pipeline ahead, Razack said the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory through the remainder of the year.

Prestige Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use developments.

Over the last three decades, the Group has completed over 200 million square feet of developable area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Company Results Q2 results Prestige Estates

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

