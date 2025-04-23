Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dalmia Bharat Q4 results: Profit rises 37% to Rs 439 cr, revenue down 5%

Dalmia Bharat Q4 results: Profit rises 37% to Rs 439 cr, revenue down 5%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 320 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago

Total income of Dalmia Bharat, which includes other income, was also down 5.48 per cent to Rs 4,184 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37.18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 439 crore for the last quarter of 2024-25, helped by cost efficiency measures.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 320 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 5 per cent to Rs 4,091 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,307 crore in the year-ago quarter on account of decline in sales volume and softening prices.

In the March quarter, Dalmia Bharat's sales volume increased 2.8 per cent to 8.6 million tonnes (MT).

 

Commenting on the results, Chief Financial Officer Dharmender Tuteja said: "Our cement volumes declined by 3 per cent YoY in Q4, primarily due to the discontinuation of JP tolling volumes."  "Revenue from operations declined by 5 per cent YoY to Rs 4,091 Cr, reflecting the continued softness in cement prices. However, our EBITDA grew by 21% YoY to Rs 793 crore during the quarter due to our continued focus on cost leadership through various initiatives including increase in renewable power capacity, he further said.

Total expenses of Dalmia family-promoted cement firm were at Rs 3,717 crore, down 9.78 per cent in the March quarter.

Total income of Dalmia Bharat, which includes other income, was also down 5.48 per cent to Rs 4,184 crore.

For the financial year ended in March 31, 2025, Dalmia Bharat's net profit was down 18 per cent to Rs 699 crore. It was at Rs 853 crore in FY'24.

Similarly, its total income in FY'25 was down 5.15 per cent to Rs 14,233 crore.

The Board of Dalmia Bharat has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share of face value of Rs 2 per share for FY2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,893.50, down 0.47 per cent from previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results corporate earnings

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

