IOB net profit crosses Rs 1K-crore mark for first time; up 35% in Q4

State-run Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,091.94 crore during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25, up 35 per cent from Rs 810.42 crore for the same period in 2023–24. This is the first time in its history that the bank's net profit has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark.
Total operating income also increased by 15 per cent to Rs 7,634.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, as against Rs 6,633.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. The bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar Srivastava said the bank expects 13–14 per cent growth across sectors during the current financial year. He added that the bank would raise Rs 4,000 crore during the current financial year, owing to which the government shareholding would come down to 90 per cent from the current 94.61 per cent. This may be raised through a follow-on public offer, rights issue, qualified institutional placement or any other mode or combination in one or more tranches during 2025–26.
For the entire financial year 2024–25, net profit rose 27 per cent to Rs 3,395.51 crore in the year ended March 2025, as against Rs 2,665.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total operating income was seen up by 17 per cent to Rs 28,143.64 crore in the year ended March 2025, as against Rs 24,065.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) moderated to 2.14 per cent as of March 2025, down by 96 basis points compared to 3.10 per cent during the same period last fiscal. Similarly, net NPAs also came down to 0.37 per cent of the advances, from 0.57 per cent at the end of 2024. The bank’s total provision during the quarter eased to Rs 200 crore, as against Rs 409 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its provision coverage ratio increased from 96.85 per cent on 31 March 2024 to 97.30 per cent on 31 March 2025. The bank's capital adequacy ratio rose to 19.74 per cent, from 17.28 per cent at the end of FY24.
Total business of the bank stood at Rs 5.61 trillion as on 31 March 2025, as against Rs 5.04 trillion, registering growth of Rs 57,035 crore (11 per cent) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Total deposits increased by Rs 26,034 crore and stood at Rs 3,11,938 crore as on 31 March 2025, as compared to Rs 2,85,905 crore at the end of 31 March 2024, registering growth of 9.11 per cent on a YoY basis. Gross advances increased by Rs 31,001 crore (14 per cent) on a YoY basis and stood at Rs 2.5 trillion as on 31 March 2025, as against Rs 2.19 trillion as on 31 March 2024. CASA deposits increased to Rs 1,36,161 crore from Rs 1,25,508 crore, reflecting YoY growth of 8.49 per cent.