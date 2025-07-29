Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Star Health's Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 17.7% to ₹262.5 crore

Star Health's Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 17.7% to ₹262.5 crore

Star Health & Allied Insurance reports a 17.7% YoY decline in Q1 FY26 profit, but a 44% rise in profit as per IFRS. Gross Written Premium (GWP) grows by 13% YoY, with a 25% increase in retail premiums

Star Health & Allied Insurance reported a 17.68% year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit, which stood at ₹262.52 crore in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26), down from ₹318.93 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
However, according to the company, the profit as per IFRS increased by 44% to ₹438 crore, and the combined ratio stood at 99.6%.
 
For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, Star Health Insurance recorded a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹3,936 crore, marking a 13% YoY increase on a 1/N basis. The Retail GWP grew by 18% YoY, with fresh retail premiums rising by 25%.
 
 
The combined ratio of the insurer stood at 102.16%, as opposed to 99.14% in Q1 FY25. The claims ratio stood at 69.55% in Q1 FY26, compared to 67.58% in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the solvency ratio of the insurer was 222%, down from 229% in the previous year.
 
Anand Roy, MD and CEO of Star Health & Allied Insurance, said, “We have started FY26 on a steady note, with encouraging growth across our core segments and visible gains from the structural changes we initiated over the past two years.”
 

