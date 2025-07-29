Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Q1 FY26 results: Profit grows 30% to ₹3,617 cr, surpasses estimates

L&T Q1 FY26 results: Profit grows 30% to ₹3,617 cr, surpasses estimates

Larsen & Toubro reports a 30% YoY profit growth for Q1 FY26 to ₹3,617 crore, driven by strong project execution and healthy revenue growth, surpassing analysts' estimates

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

The company’s gross debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.13x as of 30 June 2025, compared to 1.12x as of 30 June 2024. | (L&T)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 29.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹3,617.2 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), driven by higher revenues.
 
L&T’s revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 increased by 15.5 per cent YoY to ₹63,678.92 crore, supported by healthy execution in its key projects and manufacturing portfolio.
 
The profit exceeded the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹3,400.5 crore. Revenue also surpassed analysts’ expectations of ₹62,831.9 crore. L&T's "other income" during the quarter rose by 47 per cent to ₹1,357 crore on a YoY basis.
 
 
“Fifteen per cent revenue growth and 30 per cent PAT growth augur well for the profitable execution of the various business contracts that the company has entered into,” said R Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer, L&T.
 
The company’s total expenses during the quarter grew by 15.2 per cent to ₹59,176.17 crore.

Also Read

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Q1 results: Profit rises 30% to ₹3,617 crore on strong revenue

Larsen & Toubro

L&T wins order worth over ₹15k cr for hydrocarbon offshore biz; stock up 1%

NSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING

Q1 results today: L&T, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, NTPC on July 29

Torrent Power

Torrent in talks to acquire L&T thermal unit in $1 billion deal: Report

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Finance net profit rises 2% in Q1FY26, margins and fees moderate

 
SN Subrahmanyan, chairperson and managing director of L&T, said, “This quarter, we have performed well across all financial parameters. Besides improved performance on all P&L parameters, the return ratios have also moved higher. The projects and manufacturing businesses of the company continue to perform well.”
 
L&T’s consolidated order book stood at ₹6.12 trillion as of 30 June 2025, up 25 per cent YoY. The share of international orders remained at around 46 per cent.
 
The company received new orders worth ₹94,453 crore during the quarter, up 33 per cent YoY, the highest ever in a Q1. International orders amounted to ₹48,675 crore, accounting for 52 per cent of the total order inflow.
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review stood at ₹6,318 crore, up 12.52 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its EBITDA margin stood at 9.9 per cent, compared to 10.2 per cent in Q1 FY25.
 
The company’s gross debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.13x as of 30 June 2025, compared to 1.12x as of 30 June 2024.
 
Referring to geopolitical tensions, tariff-related events, and technology disruptions, Raman said, “Navigating through these headwinds and staying the course has been an exciting challenge for all of us in the company, and we are extremely pleased that we ended on the right side of the line.”
 
Global economic activity is expected to remain subdued, with uneven momentum. Regional growth patterns have become more fragmented, as geopolitical and policy uncertainties reshape the economic outlook, L&T noted.
 
“Given the prevailing economic environment, the company remains focused on the sustained execution of its large order book, scaling up new businesses, and capitalising on emerging opportunities,” the company added.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue dipped by 14.4 per cent, while its profit declined by 34.2 per cent. L&T’s shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at ₹3,495.10 per equity share on Tuesday (29 July).
 

More From This Section

Zee Media

Zee Media Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹8.81 crore as revenue grows

Piramal Enterprise

Piramal Enterprises Q1FY26 net profit rises 52%; CFO Goyal resigns

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints sees 6% profit drop in Q1, strong performance in int'l markets

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank net profit plunges 72% due to rise in retail bad loans

Go Digit General Insurance

Go Digit Q1FY26 results: Profit up 37% at ₹138 crore on premium growth

Topics : Company Results L&T Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon