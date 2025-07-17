Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels net profit jumps 26.6% in June qtr

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels net profit jumps 26.6% in June qtr

The country's biggest hospitality player posted a net profit of ₹260.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Its total income from operations stood at ₹2,102.17 crore during the April-June quarter, against ₹1,596.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Thursday reported a 26.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹329.32 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

The country's biggest hospitality player posted a net profit of ₹260.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its total income from operations stood at ₹2,102.17 crore during the April-June quarter, against ₹1,596.27 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses also increased to ₹1,662.35 crore, from ₹1,267.78 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Q1 result: Profit up marginally to ₹325 cr, revenue jumps 46%

Axis Bank

Axis Bank net profit down 4% in Q1FY26 on rise in slippages, provisions

Wipro

Wipro Q1 results: Profit jumps 11% to ₹3,330 crore, dividend declared

Axis Bank

Axis Bank Q1 results: Profit dips 3.8% to ₹5,806 cr on bad loan provisions

tsmc

TSMC posts 60% jump in quarterly profit, handily beats market forecast

Topics : Indian Hotels Company Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon