United Spirits Q1 results: Profit dips 14% to ₹417 cr, revenue at ₹6,295 cr

United Spirits Q1 results: Profit dips 14% to ₹417 cr, revenue at ₹6,295 cr

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 485 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from United Spirits Ltd (USL)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 417 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 485 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from United Spirits Ltd (USL).

Its revenue from operations was marginally up at ₹ 6,295 crore during the quarter under review. It was ₹ 6,238 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

USL's total expenses stood at ₹ 5,776 crore, up 2.79 per cent in the June quarter.

In the June quarter, "EBITDA was ₹ 644 crore, down 9.7 per cent, largely due to a one-off indirect tax item impact and relatively higher A&P in the standalone business", said USL in its earnings statement.

 

In the June quarter, USL's income from the 'Beverage alcohol' segment rose 8.37 per cent to ₹ 2,549 crore.

Its sports business, Royal Challengers Sports Private Ltd (RCSPL), which owns the RCB team for IPL and WPL, registered a 15.73 per cent growth in revenue to ₹ 478 crore in the June quarter.

During the quarter, USL's consolidated net sales value (NSV) rose 9.4 per cent to ₹ 3,021 crore.

"This was driven by the 8.4 per cent growth in the standalone business and 15.7 per cent reported growth of the sports business housed in the 100 per cent subsidiary RCSPL," it said.

The Prestige & Above segment accounted for 88.3 per cent of net sales during the first quarter.

The Popular segment accounted for 9.8 per cent of the net sales during the first quarter. The Popular segment net sales grew 13.6 per cent, it said.

Its total income of USL, which owns brands like McDowell's, Royal Challenge, Signature, Johnnie Walker, and Black Dog in its fold, was ₹ 6,367 crore, up 1.5 per cent.

"We delivered a resilient quarter with the Prestige & Above portfolio sustaining its growth momentum, while cycling a high prior year base. The quarter also marked the completion of the Nao Spirits acquisition.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on our circle of control to lead the next wave of category growth through sharper portfolio, tailored consumer engagement and revenue growth management," its Managing Director and CEO Praveen Someshwar said.

Shares of United Spirits Ltd settled at ₹ 1,306.80 apiece on BSE on Wednesday, up 0.71 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

