Brigade Enterprises Q1 results: PAT rises 79% to ₹150 cr, income up 20%

Total income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,113.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Brigade Group has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 79 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 83.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,113.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. 

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It builds residential projects, office complexes and shopping malls.

 

The company is also in the hotel and education sectors.

Brigade Group has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Aug 13 2025

