Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vishal Fabrics profit rises 13% in FY25 despite industry headwinds'

Vishal Fabrics profit rises 13% in FY25 despite industry headwinds'

Despite global challenges and industry headwinds, our focus on efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction has enabled us to achieve consistent growth- CFO said

Q4, Q4 results

Total income of the Chiripal Group company rose by 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.43 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,451.29 crore in FY24. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics Ltd on Thursday said its profit rose by 13 per cent to Rs 28.84 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, despite global challenges and industry headwinds.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 21.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the Chiripal Group company rose by 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.43 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,451.29 crore in FY24.

Despite global challenges and industry headwinds, our focus on efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction has enabled us to achieve consistent growth, Dharmesh Dattani, CFO of Vishal Fabrics Limited, said.

 

Vishal Fabrics continues to strengthen its presence in domestic and international markets through innovation in sustainable manufacturing and digital transformation, the company said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pharma, drugs, medicine

Lincoln Pharma posts Rs 11.62 cr profit for Jan-Mar; revenue at Rs 161 cr

real estate, luxury homes

Interarch Building Solutions Q4 results: Profit rises 30% to Rs 39 crore

ONGC

ONGC Q4 results: Net profit falls 35% to ₹6,448 cr on lower oil, gas prices

Donald Trump,Trump

Q4 results today: ITC, Sun Pharma, GMR Airports on May 22; see full list

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Record ₹2,329 cr loss posted on accounting lapses

Topics : Company Results Q4 Results financial year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGT vs LSG LIVE ScoreBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon