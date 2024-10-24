Adani Wilmar Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 311 cr on higher revenue

Business Standard
Its total income rose to Rs 14,565.30 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 12,331.20 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar. | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Edible oil firm Adani Wilmar Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 130.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 14,565.30 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 12,331.20 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oils and other food items under various brands, including Fortune.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

