Adani Wilmar Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 311 cr on higher revenue

Edible oil firm Adani Wilmar Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher income.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 130.73 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income rose to Rs 14,565.30 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 12,331.20 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.
Adani Wilmar sells edible oils and other food items under various brands, including Fortune.
