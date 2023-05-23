close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amara Raja Batteries posts 41% rise in Q4 net profit; revenue up 11%

During the period under review, the company's revenue from operations also saw an increase of 11 per cent to Rs 2,429 crore, from Rs 2,181 crore during Q4 FY22

BS Reporter Chennai
Amara Raja batteries, Exide

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amara Raja Batteries, a leading industrial and automotive battery major in India, has posted a 41 per cent rise in net profit during the January to March quarter of 2022-23 to Rs 139 crore. This is compared to Rs 99 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.
During the period under review, the company’s revenue from operations also saw an increase of 11 per cent to Rs 2,429 crore, from Rs 2,181 crore during Q4 FY22. During the entire financial year 2022-23, its net profit zoomed by 35 per cent to Rs 695 crore compared to Rs 513 crore in 2021-22. For the entire year, revenue from operations also increased by 19 per cent from Rs 8,775 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 10,48- crore in FY23.

The Board of the Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 320 per equity share (representing 320 per cent) on face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2022-23. Amara Raja Batteries recorded an impressive revenue growth in the last FY, on the back of strong volume growth in both automotive and industrial applications across all customer segments.
“This is a testament to our customers' trust in the quality and reliability of our products. As we embark on the next phase of our Energy and Mobility strategy, our continued commitment to R&D that delivers superior products in lead-acid as well as lithium will be crucial,” said Jayadev Galla, Chairman and Managing Director, Amara Raja Batteries.

"We observed robust and sustained growth in both industrial and automotive applications. We’ve always been the market leaders in 2W and now we are at the top even in the 4W segment. We are currently in the process of launching a new brand of batteries in the domestic market and expanding our international operations as well," said Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director - Automotive and Industrial Batteries division of the company. 

Also Read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana battery-making unit

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Govt mulling fresh bid for one vacant slot in advanced cell PLI

Dynamic Cables Q4 profit up 18% to Rs 10 cr, income grows to Rs 179.60 cr

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

IPO-bound Netweb Technologies PAT more than doubles to Rs 47 cr in FY23

Schneider Electric Infra profit grows to Rs 44.8 cr in March quarter

Amara Raja Batt.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Amara Raja Batteries Q4 Results

First Published: May 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amara Raja Batteries posts 41% rise in Q4 net profit; revenue up 11%

Amara Raja batteries, Exide
2 min read

Dynamic Cables Q4 profit up 18% to Rs 10 cr, income grows to Rs 179.60 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Ashok Leyland Q4 consolidated net up four-fold to Rs 803 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Infosys unveils a platform 'Topaz' for generative artificial intelligence

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon