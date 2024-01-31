Ambuja Cements Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 89.5% at Rs 823 cr

Ambuja Cements board of directors on Wednesday also approved capital expenditure plans for 12 million tonnes per annum, which will take the company’s cement capacity to 110 million tonnes per annum

Adani Group-promoted Ambuja Cements reported an 89.5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 (Q3FY24), aided by lower costs. The company reported a modest increase of 3 per cent in its sales volume for the quarter.

In Q3FY24, Ambuja Cements reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) of Rs 823 crore, up 89.5 per cent from a year ago. Growth in revenue from operations was at 2.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 8,129 crore. The consolidated sales volume for the company was at 14.1 million tonnes, (which includes volumes for subsidiary company ACC), up from 13.7 million tonnes a year ago.

The company beat street expectations. In a Bloomberg poll, seven analysts estimated a revenue of Rs 6,762 crore, and a net income adjusted of Rs 817 crore.

Sequentially, net profit for the company was up 3.8 per cent, while revenue rose 9.5 per cent.

Reported profit after tax for the company was at Rs 1,090 crore, up 123 per cent from a year ago.

In its results commentary statement, the company said, consolidated Ebitda per tonne for the quarter under review was at Rs 1,225 against Rs 744 a year ago. Ebitda margin, the company said, was at 21.3 per cent for the quarter under review, its highest in the last ten quarters. “Ebitda margins have grown higher than revenue growth given sharp improvement in operating costs,” the company said. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation.

Ambuja Cements board of directors on Wednesday also approved capital expenditure plans for 12 million tonnes per annum, which will take the company’s cement capacity to 110 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Adani Cement, along with Ambuja Cements and ACC, plans to touch 140 MTPA of capacity by financial year 2028. As of December 2023, the group’s cement capacity stood at 77.4 MTPA.

In its outlook for the industry, Ambuja Cement said it expects demand to grow 7-8 per cent on the back of investments in infrastructure and real estate projects.

Ambuja Cements added the company remains debt-free, with cash and cash equivalents at Rs 8,591 crore as of December 2023.