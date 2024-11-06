Business Standard
Apollo Hospitals Q2 results: Net profit rises 63% to Rs 379 crore

AHEL's revenue from operations increased by 15 per cent in Q2 FY25 to Rs 5,589 crore, owing to improved performance across all segments

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) on Wednesday reported a 63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 379 crore for the second quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 233 crore in the same period in FY24, driven by volume growth in its hospital business.
 
AHEL’s revenue from operations increased by 15 per cent in Q2 FY25 to Rs 5,589 crore, owing to improved performance across all segments. The company's chief financial officer, Krishnan Akhileswaran, stated that Apollo HealthCo has achieved breakeven, and its online business is also expected to reach breakeven by the second quarter of FY26. "During the quarter, our profit was driven by volume growth on the hospital side of the business," Akhileswaran added.
 
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 816 crore, reflecting a 30 per cent year-on-year growth. Healthcare services (HCS) net profit for the quarter was Rs 364 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year.
 
"The first half of FY25 has been an exciting time for us, marked by major milestones aimed at extending the reach and impact of our healthcare services. Moving forward, our mission is simple: to push the boundaries of healthcare and ensure that everyone, regardless of where they live, has access to the best medical services. This is our promise, and we are committed to making it a reality," said Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.
 

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

