Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Jindal Steel and Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 38% to Rs 860 crore

Jindal Steel and Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 38% to Rs 860 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,390 crore for the period ended September 2023, the company said in a statement

steel

As per an exchange filing, Wollongong Resources Pty Ltd Australia, a step-down subsidiary of the company, recorded net loss after tax at Rs 35.74 crore for the quarter. Bloomberg Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday reported 38 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 860 crore for September quarter, on account of lower revenue.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,390 crore for the period ended September 2023, the company said in a statement.

Gross income fell to Rs 13,025 crore from Rs 14,128 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24.

During the second quarter, the company's steel production increased to 1.97 million tonne (MT) from 1.90 MT in the same period a year ago. Sales were at 1.85 MT as against 2.01 MT.

 

The company said its net debt stood at Rs 12,464 crore as on September 30. The total capex for the quarter was Rs 2,642 crore, largely driven by the expansion projects at Angul.

As per an exchange filing, Wollongong Resources Pty Ltd Australia, a step-down subsidiary of the company, recorded net loss after tax at Rs 35.74 crore for the quarter.

"As on September 30, 2024 the accumulated losses and negative net worth of Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Limited (JSPML) is of Rs 3,467.87 crore and Rs 2,062.92 crore, respectively," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

steel

Jindal India plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to expand production capacity

Jindal Steel & Power

JSPL, JRPL sign pact to invest in green hydrogen production in Odisha

steel

Jindal Steel Q1 results: PAT falls 21% to Rs 1,338 cr on weak steel demand

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Sitharaman, Budget

Budget 2024: FinMin announces Critical Mineral Mission; what we know so far

Sexual harassment, POSH

'I feel violated': Woman accuses Jindal Steel exec of molestation on flight

Topics : Jindal Steel Jindal Steel and Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Donald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon