Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Axis Bank Q3FY24 results: Axis Bank's gross NPAs fell to 1.58% in the quarter from 1.73% in the previous quarter

Axis Bank q3 results

Axis Bank's NPAs continue to be healthy

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a 3.7 per cent jump in its net profit in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2023, at Rs 6,071 crore as compared to Rs 5,853.07 crore a year ago. 

Axis Bank’s net interest income (NII) grew 9 per cent year-on-year (YOY) and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QOQ) to Rs 12,532 crore. Its Net interest margin (NIM) for Q3FY24 stood at 4.01 per cent. NII is the difference between the interest earned from lending and the interest paid.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bank’s non-performing assets (NPAs) continued to stay healthy. Axis Bank’s gross NPAs fell to 1.58 per cent in the quarter from 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter. Its net NPAs, however, remained the same at 0.36 per cent in the quarter. 

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the gross NPAs were down 80 basis points from 2.38 per cent. The net NPAs were down 11 basis points from 0.47 per cent. 

At the end of the quarter, the bank’s provisions stood at Rs 1,028.34 crore. It was higher than Rs 814.56 crore in the previous quarter. 

In the first nine months of FY24, the net interest income (NII) of the third-largest private bank in India rose 18 per cent YoY to Rs 36,805 crore from Rs 31,204 crore in FY23. 

During the nine months, the net profit grew 16 per cent to Rs 17,732 crore from Rs 15,308 crore in 9MFY23. The operating profit rose 16 per cent to Rs 26,587 crore from Rs 22,881 crore in 9MFY23. 

In the first nine months, the total provisions stood at Rs 2,878 crore, up 23 per cent YoY. 

On Tuesday, the shares of Axis Bank closed 2.84 per cent in the red at Rs 1,088.90 apiece on BSE. 

Also Read

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

J&K Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 96%, gross NPA ratio down to 5.77%

Canara Bank Q1FY24 net up 74.81% to Rs 3,534.8 crore, NII up 27.7% YoY

Wipro Q3FY24 result: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 2,694 cr, dividend declared

Granules Q3 results: Profit rises marginally by 1.6% to Rs 126 crore

REC Q3 profit up 13.5% at Rs 3,308 cr, income rises to Rs Rs 12,071 cr

Byju's reports Rs 5,014 cr in operating revenue, Rs 8,245 in losses in FY22

Oberoi Realty reported 49% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 360.15 cr

Cipla's net profit jumps 32% to Rs 1,055.9 crore in third quarter

Topics : Q3 results Axis Bank Private banks Axis Bank NPA Non performing assets BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon