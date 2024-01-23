Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

REC Q3 profit up 13.5% at Rs 3,308 cr, income rises to Rs Rs 12,071 cr

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 2,915.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, a BSE filing showed

solar projects

RECPDCL is a nodal agency for conducting tariff-based bidding of power transmission projects in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned REC Ltd on Tuesday posted about a 13.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,308.42 crore for the December 2023 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
Its consolidated net profit was Rs 2,915.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, a BSE filing showed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The total income rose to Rs 12,071.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,795.47 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board, in its meeting on Tuesday, also approved the incorporation of a project-specific special purpose vehicle as a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd) for the selection of a successful bidder as Transmission Service Provider (TSP) for Eastern Region Expansion Scheme- XXXIX project allocated by the Ministry of Power through tariff based competitive bidding process.
Besides, it also approved the sale and transfer of the entire shareholding of six subsidiaries (power transmission projects), presently held by REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) to the successful bidders selected through tariff-based competitive bidding process.
RECPDCL is a nodal agency for conducting tariff-based bidding of power transmission projects in the country.
These six projects are Dhule Power Transmission Ltd, Bidar Transmission Ltd, Siker Khetri Transmission Ltd, Pachora Power Transmission Ltd, Karera Power Transmission Ltd and Ishanagar Power Transmission Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

REC to finance 2 green hydrogen, thermal project worth Rs 40,000 crore

Reliance Industries sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna

Byju's reports Rs 5,014 cr in operating revenue, Rs 8,245 in losses in FY22

Oberoi Realty reported 49% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 360.15 cr

Cipla's net profit jumps 32% to Rs 1,055.9 crore in third quarter

Q3 result preview: US, India to aid revenue growth for Pharma Inc

Silver shines for Hindustan Zinc in Q3; govt's green push may raise demand

Topics : REC Q3 results renewable energy solar power wind power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon