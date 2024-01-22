Oberoi Realty reported 49% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 360.15 cr

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 49 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 360.15 crore for the December quarter.
Its net profit stood at Rs 702.57 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total income also fell to Rs 1,082.85 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,651.50 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.
In a separate filing, Oberoi Realty said it has achieved "gross bookings of Rs 882 crore during the launch of its new tower in Elysian at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon, Mumbai".

Oberoi Realty Real Estate housing sector Real estate firms

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Budget 2024
