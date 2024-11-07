Bajaj Electricals Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 52.7% to Rs 12.9 cr

Business Standard
Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 52.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.90 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.28 crore in the July-September period in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Bajaj Electricals.

Its revenue from operations was marginally up at Rs 1,118.33 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,112.82 crore a year ago.

The total expenses of Bajaj Electricals increased 3.73 per cent to Rs 1,118.80 crore in the September quarter.

Its revenue from consumer products (CP) rose 1.24 per cent to Rs 868.27 crore against Rs 857.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

 

The revenue from lighting solutions slipped 2 per cent to Rs 250 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals on Thursday settled at Rs 919.10 on BSE, up 4.03 per cent.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

