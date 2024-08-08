Business Standard
Bayer CropScience Ltd Q1 results: Net profit decreases 23% to Rs 254 cr

The company's total income fell to Rs 1,658.7 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,760.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing



Bayer CropScience Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 254.2 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.
Its net profit stood at Rs 328.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The company's total income fell to Rs 1,658.7 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,760.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

