Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / BharatPe's Ebitda loss declines to Rs 209 cr, revenue up 39% in FY24

BharatPe's Ebitda loss declines to Rs 209 cr, revenue up 39% in FY24

The company said that its cash burn was reduced by 85 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis

BharatPe Logo

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major BharatPe saw its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss decline to Rs 209 crore in financial year 2024 (FY24), from Rs 826 crore in FY23.

The Gurugram-based company’s revenue from operations rose by 39 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y), from Rs 1,029 crore to Rs 1,426 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company added that its cash burn was reduced by 85 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.

The average merchant lending portfolio from loans originated through BharatPe’s platform grew by 40 per cent compared to the previous year.
 

“FY24 was a milestone year for us as BharatPe turned Ebitda positive in October 2024. Also, we considerably slashed our cash burn in FY24 and are on track to build a sustainable and profitable business,” said Nalin Negi, chief executive officer (CEO) of BharatPe.

The firm added that it would focus on expanding its lending vertical and launch new offerings for its merchant network, such as point-of-sale (POS) devices and soundboxes, as well as expand its consumer-facing vertical.

More From This Section

Rallis India

Rallis India Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 19.5% to Rs 98 cr

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Net profit up 44% on healthy NII growth

Newgen Software Tech

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 results: PAT rises 47.2% to Rs 70.3 cr

Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life

HDFC Life Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 15% to Rs 433 crore

Bank

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Profit surges 44% to Rs 1,327 crore


“We continued to stay focused on our mission and enabled credit access for offline merchants and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the length and breadth of Bharat in FY24,” Negi added.

In April, the company launched an ‘all-in-one’ soundbox for its merchants. In August, it introduced its Unified Payments Interface-Third Party Application Provider (UPI-TPAP) for consumer payments.

Last month, BharatPe and its former co-founder Ashneer Grover settled their long-standing legal dispute, days after the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Grover’s brother-in-law in a case of fund misappropriation at the fintech firm.

As part of the settlement, Grover will not be associated with BharatPe in any capacity, nor will he hold any shareholding, the Gurugram-based company said.

Also Read

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe

BharatPe settles longstanding dispute with former co-founder Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover

BharatPe settles with former co-founder Ashneer Grover; drops legal action

BharatPe Logo

Fintech firm BharatPe to offer food ordering with latest ONDC integration

Ashneer Grover

BharatPe fraud case: Delhi Police EOW nabs Ashneer Grover's family member

BharatPe Logo

BharatPe fraud case: Ashneer Grover's relative arrested by Delhi Police EOW

Topics : bharatpe Fintech sector UPI transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon