Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Newgen Software Technologies Q2 results: PAT rises 47.2% to Rs 70.3 cr

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 results: PAT rises 47.2% to Rs 70.3 cr

Revenue for the second quarter of the current fiscal year came in at Rs 361.15 crore, 23.16 per cent higher than Rs 293.23 crore a year earlier

Newgen Software Tech

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies settled at Rs 1,298.45 apiece on the BSE. | Source: Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Newgen Software Technologies on Tuesday reported a 47.19 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.33 crore in the September quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 47.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue for the second quarter of the current fiscal year came in at Rs 361.15 crore, 23.16 per cent higher than Rs 293.23 crore a year earlier.

"All our key markets have performed well during the quarter with APAC witnessing strong growth for two consecutive quarters now. While banking & financial services continue to be our core verticals, we saw increasing traction in the insurance and government segment in the quarter," Newgen Software CEO Virender Jeet said.

 

The Noida-headquartered company's employee count stands at nearly 4,400.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies settled at Rs 1,298.45 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 3.95 per cent from the previous close.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

Newgen Software surges 19% on heavy volumes; zooms 42% in two weeks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Newgen Software stock price falls 7% on weak June quarter results

stock market trading

Newgen Software shares price rises over 2% on inking $1.48 million pact

Newgen Software Tech

Newgen Software Q4 result: Net profit up 32% at Rs 105 cr, revenue up 23%

Workers at the Sriperumbudur unit of Samsung Electronics called off a 37-day-long strike after multiple rounds of talks with the state government and management on Tuesday. The deal includes an already decided wage hike, assurance of no disciplinary

Samsung Electronics workers end 37-day strike after talks with govt

Topics : Newgen Software Technologies Newgen Software Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon