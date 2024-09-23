Fintech firm BharatPe to offer food ordering with latest ONDC integration

Fintech firm BharatPe on Monday went live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, enabling users to order food on the app itself.

The Gurugram-based company said the feature would be accessible to 15 million of the firm's customers.

This marks the first integration that the company has announced after it launched consumer payments last month.

Customers can access over 0.14 million restaurants across more than 400 cities listed on the ONDC network.

Similar to other food aggregator applications such as Zomato and Swiggy, customers using the feature would be able to track their orders on a real-time basis.

BharatPe said it would offer tailored food recommendations based on user preferences and order history.

“With the ONDC network live on our app, thousands of small and independent food outlets will be able to reach a new and larger set of consumers and grow their business,” said Nalin Negi, chief executive officer (CEO), BharatPe.

At present, ONDC has a network of 99 apps, including 24 buyer apps and 75 seller apps.

“Integrating food ordering into BharatPe's app redefines convenience for consumers while opening new growth avenues for local food businesses. This move exemplifies our vision of a more inclusive digital economy, where small businesses can thrive without traditional barriers,” said Thampy Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer, ONDC.

In August, the fintech firm had launched its Unified Payments Interface Third Party Application Provider (UPI TPAP).

Customers can create their UPI ID on the BharatPe app and make payments to individuals, merchants, and bills directly through the app.

Customers can create their own handle with the extension @bpunity.