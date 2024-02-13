Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BHEL Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 149 cr, income up marginally at Rs 5,599 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 42.28 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

Bhel

The company's total income rose to Rs 5,599.63 crore from Rs 5,353.94 crore a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned BHEL on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 148.77 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, impacted by higher expenses.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 42.28 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's total income rose to Rs 5,599.63 crore from Rs 5,353.94 crore a year ago.
Its expenses increased to Rs 5,816.87 crore from Rs 5,320.84 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.
BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies, engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing a wide range of products and services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BHEL making India self-reliant in energy, infra: Heavy industries minister

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Siemens results: Net profit grows over 9% to Rs 506 cr in quarter ended Dec

Hindalco Industries Q3 result: Profits rise 71% to reach Rs 2,331 cr

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 results: Net profit rises 21% to 82 crore

BLS International Services Q3 results: Profit rises by 90% to Rs 87 cr

Moneyboxx Finance Q3 results: Profit at Rs 2 cr, total income at Rs 33.5 cr

Topics : Bhel Q3 results Bharat Electronics Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon