Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BLS International Services Q3 results: Profit rises by 90% to Rs 87 cr

The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 437.9 crore for the December quarter in FY24 and operating EBITDA witnessed a growth of 33.6 per cent to Rs 88.6 crore, according to a regulatory filing

q3 results

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Visa service provider BLS International Services on Monday reported a 90 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 87.18 crore for the quarter ending December 2023, primarily driven by an improved business mix.
The New Delhi-headquartered company had posted a profit of Rs 45.85 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 437.9 crore for the December quarter in FY24 and operating EBITDA witnessed a growth of 33.6 per cent to Rs 88.6 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
"The company's operating EBITDA margins continue to be in excess of 20 per cent; primarily driven by an improved business mix, specifically in the visa and consular services segment," BLS said.
BLS shares ended at Rs 363.70 apiece on the BSE, down by 5.51 per cent over Friday close.
The company continued to maintain healthy balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of Rs 754 crore as of December 31, 2023.
For the nine months ended December of 2023, operational revenue of BLS stood at Rs 1,229.11 crore, with a growth of 15.13 per cent from Rs 1,067.56 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
"Our EBITDA and PAT witnessed strong growth of 33.6 per cent and 90.2 per cent year-on-year, respectively...As key markets are opening up, we expect a further increase in the number of visa applications," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Limited.
BLS works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.
The company has an extensive network of more than 50,000 centres globally, with over 60,000 employees and associates.
BLS said it has processed over 220 million applications to date globally.

Also Read

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

US Embassy in India surpasses goal of processing 1 mn non-immigrant visas

US Embassy sets new record in India, issues 140,000 student visas in 2023

South Korea launches 'workation' visa for foreigners: All you must know

BLS International net profit in Q2 rises nearly 61% to Rs 82 crore

Moneyboxx Finance Q3 results: Profit at Rs 2 cr, total income at Rs 33.5 cr

JM Financial Q3 results: Profit rises 46% to Rs 278 cr, NPAs stand at 4.5%

SAIL Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 423 cr, dividend declared

Coal India Q3 results: Profit rises 17% to Rs 9,069 cr, revenue up 2%

APM Terminals Pipavav Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 110 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BLS International Services Visa Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon